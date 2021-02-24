New Mexico adds least-restrictive COVID-19 tier

by: SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is revising its color-coded risk system by adding a new color that will signify when counties can ease even more pandemic-related restrictions.

The red-yellow-green system now includes turquoise. State health officials said Wednesday that counties can reach that category by meeting certain health criteria for four consecutive weeks. It will allow for expanded indoor dining and the operation of entertainment venues like theaters, bars and clubs.

More than half of the state’s 33 counties already have seen test positivity and new case rates decline and have emerged from the strictest lockdowns — earning favorable yellow and green ratings on the color-coded map.

