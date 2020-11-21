New Mexico adds COVID testing sites in Las Cruces, Sunland Park

New Mexico Army National Guard soldiers check appointment information for people waiting for a COVID-19 test at the Public Health Department testing site in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Beginning Saturday, November 21, the New Mexico Department of Health will establish five new COVID-19 testing sites statewide, including one site in Sunland Park.

“Expanding New Mexico’s free testing capacity is critical right now as skyrocketing positivity rates indicate the virus is spreading exponentially in every corner in the state,” said acting Health Secretary Billy Jimenez. “Getting tested is the first step in taking our state from red to green – and saving lives.”

The Sunland Park testing site will begin testing Saturday and will continue operations for approximately seven days, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.

Individuals must pre-register for a test at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Las Cruces: New Mexico State University, 3305 Williams Ave. (Parking lot #100), Las Cruces, NM, from 2-6 p.m.

Sunland Park: Sunland Park Casino, 1200 Futurity Drive, Sunland Park, NM, from 2-6 p.m.

The Department of Health recommends individuals stay home after testing to await their results so as not to inadvertently spread the virus.