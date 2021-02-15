New Las Cruces mural reminds people to continue to wear mask, social distance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new mural in Las Cruces is reminding people to wear a mask and to practice social distancing measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The street mural, created by international artist Kyle Holbrook, is located at 205. E. Lohman Ave. in Las Cruces, next to a bike shop, to encourage people to keep fighting the spread of COVID-19.

“As the vaccine is being rolled out, people are starting to let their guard down,” said Holbrook. “So I wanted to continue the message and remind people to wear masks.”

The mural has a street art style, similar to that used by street artist Banksy, Holbrook said. The mural was hand-painted by brush and acrylic paints while maintaining a “stencil” street art feel. The location was selected because of the concentration of art in the area.

Holbrook, who’s based out of Miami and Pittsburgh, chose Las Cruces for the mural because he visited the area because of his late father’s best friend, who resides in Las Cruces. The mural features the daughter of his father’s friend.

“I love Las Cruces — it’s always near to my heart,” he said. “My father passed away, so it’s to nice to be here doing this in a place where his best friend lives.”

While his father’s friend, who is in his 80s, has received a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s important for Holbrook to remind people to continue doing what they need to do to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

“This mural is to help remind people that we are still in a pandemic and must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing while the vaccine is being distributed,” Holbrook said. “It’s an obligation for an artist, and especially a muralist, to not only enhance public environments aesthetically, but have the work speak directly to the residents in regard to relevant social, educational and health issues that affect society.”

Holbrook created the mural with sponsorship by Moving Lives of Kids Arts Center.