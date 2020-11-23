New COVID to HOME program to help alleviate stress on Las Cruces-area hospitals

Nurse practitioner Sadie Paez uses a stethoscope to listen to the chest of William Merry, who is recovering from pneumonia at his home, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Ipswich, Mass. As hospitals care for people with COVID-19 and try to keep others from catching the virus, more patients are opting to be treated where they feel safest: at home. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new program in Las Cruces will help reduce the stress that area hospitals are facing due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

COVID to HOME, a joint partnership between private businesses and public and state agencies, will allow COVID-19 patients to be monitored by a physician, all in the comfort of their own home or in a hotel, if they are unable to isolate at home.

The program is currently being offered by Memorial Medical Center and MountainView Regional Medical Center for only specific patients.

Timothy Washburn, chief clinical officer for Electronic Caregiver, which is providing the tracking and monitoring device for the program, said the goal is to help alleviate the need for beds at area hospitals for those who are COVID-positive and still need monitoring, but not necessarily a hospital stay.

The criteria for who is eligible for the program, Washburn said, is related to oxygen saturation levels, ability to tolerate activity and more. Doctors will determine who is eligible to go home or to a hotel to continue further isolation and monitoring.

Patients who are discharged from the hospital will receive medical support and monitoring via the Electronic Caregiver tracking device, as well as telemedicine access to their doctor.

Washburn said the COVID to HOME program is funded through the New Mexico Health and Human Services department, as well as the City of Las Cruces. That means there is no cost to the patients who use the program.

Doña Ana County, the City of Las Cruces, Electronic Caregiver, Memorial Medical Center, MountainView Regional Medical Center, Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and New Mexico State University are part of the joint partnership.

For more information, contact Director of Health and Human Services Jamie Michael at (575) 525-5969.

