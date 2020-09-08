Nessa’s Cafe in Las Cruces damaged in Saturday fire

Owners say the restaurant is closed until further notice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nessa’s Cafe in Las Cruces was damaged in a fire that occurred at the restaurant on Saturday night.

The fire was contained to the stove area in the kitchen, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The building, located at 901 W. Picacho Ave., received some smoke damage, and no injuries were reported, the Las Cruces Police Department said.

“Luckily the damage was minimal to the kitchen, meaning all the equipment was safe!” according to the post.

Las Cruces firefighters were called to the fire at the restaurant, just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Crews could see smoke showing from the windows and a gable vent when they arrived.

The fire was quickly put out, according to LCPD. The fire remains under investigation, and damage estimates are not available at this time.

Owners said the restaurant will be closed until further notice.