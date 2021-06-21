Murder investigation underway in Las Cruces, suspect in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department responded to a report of “suspicious circumstances” Sunday night and located the body of a man who died of apparent foul play.

Police said it happened at 10:55 p.m. at Apodaca Park.

According to investigators, police arrested Joel Arciniega-Saenz, 25. He was booked into the Doña Ana County jail Monday morning and charged with first-degree murder. The suspect is being held without bond.

Police said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking the public to avoid Solano Drive between Main Street and Madrid Avenue, as well as Apodaca Park due to the ongoing police investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

