Murder and attempted suicide investigation underway in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police say a woman is dead and a man is hospitalized following a domestic dispute Saturday evening.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3100 block of Posada Court. According to LCPD investigators, the woman, identified as 41-year-old Amberly Lopez was found dead from stab wounds.

Juan Lopez-Banos, 44, was also found alive at the scene with a knife in his chest. Officers were able to render aid to Lopez-Banos.

LCPD says he has been charged with murder and will be processed into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.