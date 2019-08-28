Multiple injured in Anthony crash involving school bus, SUV

Breaking News
ANTHONY, NM (KTSM) – Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in Anthony on Wednesday morning.

According to New Mexico State Police, the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on NM 404 near milepost 1.

Officials say multiple students in the school bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the wreck.

A driver and passenger in the SUV were also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

NM 404 was completely shut down for more than three hours as police investigated the crash, but has since reopened.

