EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces mother, Ashly Miramontes, says her car was stolen one early morning while her car was heating up.

She later saw on her security footage that a white van was waiting across from her home before the occupants jumped out and drove off with her car.

At first Miramontes says the situation could have been much scarier because her children could have been in the vehicle.

“She got into my car she didn’t even look in the back seat to see if anybody was in there so my son could been there waiting for me and she could have took off with him.”

After seeing the footage online, another man realized he fell victim to the same people in the white van. He says his car was gone for three days before being found abandoned in the desert.

There were drug related items left in the car and the one who took it completely damaged the car. The man said that even if he wished to fix it car, it would cost thousands.

“Its beyond repair, they had to total it the insurance, but just in exterior work I think it was six grand and that wasn’t including the interior that they broke all the like the radio the handle for the hood the hood latch.”

Both victims say that these people have target other people across Las Cruces and Miramontes wants people to know that they are still out there.

“And I just want to let them know that these people are going around town stealing people’s cars and they’re getting away with it.”

Anyone with information about the thefts contact LCPD several different ways, click here for more information.

