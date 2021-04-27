Motorcyclist injured in Las Cruces crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of El Paseo Road and Boutz Road just before 4 p.m. Monday. First responders arrived to find a 25-year-old motorcyclist on the roadway with multiple fractures.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.



Investigators learned the 2018 Honda motorcycle was heading east on Boutz Road and crossing El Paseo Road. At the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old girl, was traveling east on Boutz Road and turning left, or south, onto El Paseo Road.



The vehicles collided when the Tahoe turned left onto El Paseo Road in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but sustained multiple fractures to his arms and legs. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.



Traffic citations are pending as police continue to investigate the crash.



For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.