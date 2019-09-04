Motorcyclist injured after hitting, killing deer in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries after hitting and killing a deer on a Las Cruces roadway Tuesday night.

According to a news release, it happened just after 9 p.m. on S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. near Centennial High School.

Officials say the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, was traveling south when he saw a deer, swerved to avoid hitting it, and hit a second deer.

The man was taken to a hospital with a possible broken arm and fractured ribs, according to the release.

The deer died as a result of the collision.

Officials remind drivers to be on the lookout for deer, who often cross roadways in search of food and water during dawn and dusk hours.