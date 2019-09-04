elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Motorcyclist injured after hitting, killing deer in Las Cruces

Las Cruces News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries after hitting and killing a deer on a Las Cruces roadway Tuesday night.

According to a news release, it happened just after 9 p.m. on S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. near Centennial High School.

Officials say the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, was traveling south when he saw a deer, swerved to avoid hitting it, and hit a second deer.

The man was taken to a hospital with a possible broken arm and fractured ribs, according to the release.

The deer died as a result of the collision.

Officials remind drivers to be on the lookout for deer, who often cross roadways in search of food and water during dawn and dusk hours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story