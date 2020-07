EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcyclist died following a crash Wednesday night, just south of Las Cruces.

Genaro Baeza, 58, was going south on State Road 478 when at about 9 p.m. the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed, for an unknown reason, a news release from New Mexico State Police said.

He was taken to an El Paso area hospital where he died from his injuries.

State police said alcohol does appear to have been a factor in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet either.