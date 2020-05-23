Most parks in Las Cruces closed for Memorial Day holiday, some trails available for use

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The extended public health emergency order and safety guidelines in New Mexico will keep most Las Cruces parks closed Memorial Day weekend, with the exception of a few specialty areas and trails.

As of Friday, the Apodaca Park pickleball courts, Lions Park tennis courts, Remote Control Track, Remote Control Airport, and Butterfield Shooting Rage are open for specific usages during daylight hours (see schedule below).

“We are excited to be able to re-open these areas to the community but want everyone to remain vigilant about staying safe and healthy,” said Sonya Delgado, Parks & Recreation Department Director. “Keeping trails open and re-opening more areas depends on all of us working together to create a safe environment.”

Other parks and speciality areas in Las Cruces including the skate park, BMX track, dog park, athletic ballfields, East Mesa Recreation Center, Meerscheidt Recreation Center, Regional Aquatic Center, and Frenger Swimming pool remain closed until further notice. The Parks and Recreation Department says they expect to move into Phase II of its re0opening strategy by mid-June.

Schedules

Apodaca Park pickleball courts , 801 E. Madrid Avenue, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 5 – 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Pickleball participation will be kept to singles or doubles play on a maximum of two courts at Apodaca Park only. Court sessions will be limited to 45 minutes of play with 15 minutes between. Players must bring their own water, and their own personal protective equipment as required.

Lions Park tennis courts , 701 W. Picacho Avenue, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 5 – 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tennis participation will be kept to singles or doubles play on a maximum of six courts at Lions Park only. Court sessions will be limited to 45 minutes of play with 15 minutes between. Players must bring their own water, and their own personal protective equipment as required.

The Remote Control (RC) Track , 1453 E. Hadley, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The track will have a limit of up to four cars at one time. Racers will not enter until all racers from previous session have cleared the track. Participants must bring their own water, and their own personal protective equipment as required.



, 1453 E. Hadley, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The RC airport, located in the Las Cruces Foothills Landfill, 555 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd., will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The airfield will have a limit of up to three pilots during open sessions. Pilots will not be assigned to a runway until the pilot from the previous session has cleared the runway. Participants must bring their own water, and their own personal protective equipment as required. Participants are required to wear both a mask and gloves to enter through the Foothills Landfill to get to the RC Airport. No exceptions.

Butterfield Shooting Range, 3400 Frontage Road, will be open from 8 – 11 a.m. and 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Participants are limited to five per bay or one vehicle per bay. All users will be limited to a 90-minute session. Face coverings and social distancing will also be required while on site.

For more information, visit las-cruces.org/COVID19ParkSchedule. Contact Parks & Recreation Department Administration Offices 575/541-2550 or email at CLCEngage@las-cruces.org.