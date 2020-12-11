More than 40 LCPS parents and grandparents graduate from district’s Language Academy Program in 2020

El Paso (KTSM) — More than 40 parents and grandparents have graduated from the Las Cruces Public Schools Language Academy program this year.

“The Bilingual Community Outreach department and these parents and grandparents are committed to continuing education,” said LCPS Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo. “I am so proud of their willingness to continue the courses and to finish. They are providing a wonderful example to their children and all students about the importance of education.”

The program offers free GED courses and language classes for community members and parents who have children enrolled in the school district.

Classes include English I, II and III; Spanish I and II; Computer I and II; and a GED course in Spanish. Course instruction includes language labs utilizing Rosetta Stone.

The Language Academy offers virtual classes to help families living in Doña Ana County.

Community members and parents with children at LCPS who want to join the program may contact the LCPS Bilingual Community Outreach Department at tico@lcps.net or by calling (575) 468-8279.

