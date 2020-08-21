More than 11,000 people in New Mexico have recovered from COVID-19, health officials report

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 150 new cases in the state including 14 new cases in Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

• 32 new cases in Bernalillo County

• 12 new cases in Chaves County

• 1 new case in Cibola County

• 3 new cases in Curry County

• 14 new cases in Doña Ana County

• 11 new cases in Eddy County

• 1 new case in Grant County

• 19 new cases in Lea County

• 1 new case in Lincoln County

• 1 new case in Luna County

• 7 new cases in McKinley County

• 2 new cases in Otero County

• 2 new cases in Quay County

• 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

• 3 new cases in Roosevelt County

• 5 new cases in Sandoval County

• 9 new cases in San Juan County

• 3 new cases in San Miguel County

• 12 new cases in Santa Fe County

• 1 new case in Socorro County

• 5 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

They are:

• A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.

• A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.

• A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

• A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.

• A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 739.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 24,095 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 5,502

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 593

Cibola County: 392

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 621

Doña Ana County: 2,699

Eddy County: 408

Grant County: 76

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 93

Lea County: 1,010

Lincoln County: 162

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 264

McKinley County: 4,148

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 213

Quay County: 60

Rio Arriba County: 343

Roosevelt County: 188

Sandoval County: 1,181

San Juan County: 3,131

San Miguel County: 61

Santa Fe County: 748

Sierra County: 36

Socorro County: 76

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 479

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

• Cibola County Correctional Center: 323

• Otero County Prison Facility: 280

• Otero County Processing Center: 159

• Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

• Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

• Otero County Prison Facility: 472

• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of Friday, there are 65 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

Health officials reported 11,312 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

• Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

• Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque

• Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

• BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

• Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

• Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

• Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

• Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

• Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

• Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque

• Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

• Casa Real in Santa Fe

• Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

• Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

• Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces

• Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

• Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro

• Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho

• Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

• Ladera Center in Albuquerque

• Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

• Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

• Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

• Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

• McKinley Care Center in Gallup

• Mission Arch Center in Roswell

• Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

• The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

• New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences

• North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque

• Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

• Princeton Place in Albuquerque

• Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

• The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

• Retirement Ranches in Clovis

• The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

• Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

• Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

• Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

• Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

• Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

• Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

• Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

• Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

• Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

• The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

• Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

• Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

• Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

• Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.