More than 11,000 people in New Mexico have recovered from COVID-19, health officials report

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico health officials announced 150 new cases in the state including 14 new cases in Doña Ana County.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
• 32 new cases in Bernalillo County
• 12 new cases in Chaves County
• 1 new case in Cibola County
• 3 new cases in Curry County
• 14 new cases in Doña Ana County
• 11 new cases in Eddy County
• 1 new case in Grant County
• 19 new cases in Lea County
• 1 new case in Lincoln County
• 1 new case in Luna County
• 7 new cases in McKinley County
• 2 new cases in Otero County
• 2 new cases in Quay County
• 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
• 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
• 5 new cases in Sandoval County
• 9 new cases in San Juan County
• 3 new cases in San Miguel County
• 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
• 1 new case in Socorro County
• 5 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Friday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
They are:
• A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
• A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
• A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
• A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.
• A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 739.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 24,095 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 5,502
Catron County: 5
Chaves County: 593
Cibola County: 392
Colfax County: 19
Curry County: 621
Doña Ana County: 2,699
Eddy County: 408
Grant County: 76
Guadalupe County: 32
Harding County: 2
Hidalgo County: 93
Lea County: 1,010
Lincoln County: 162
Los Alamos County: 24
Luna County: 264
McKinley County: 4,148
Mora County: 6
Otero County: 213
Quay County: 60
Rio Arriba County: 343
Roosevelt County: 188
Sandoval County: 1,181
San Juan County: 3,131
San Miguel County: 61
Santa Fe County: 748
Sierra County: 36
Socorro County: 76
Taos County: 115
Torrance County: 63
Union County: 31
Valencia County: 479
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
• Cibola County Correctional Center: 323
• Otero County Prison Facility: 280
• Otero County Processing Center: 159
• Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
• Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25
• Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
• Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
• Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
• Otero County Prison Facility: 472
• Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
• Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
As of Friday, there are 65 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
Health officials reported 11,312 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
• Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
• Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
• Atria Vista del Rio in Albuquerque
• Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
• BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
• Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
• Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
• Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
• Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
• Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
• Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
• Casa de Sunview in Albuquerque
• Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
• Casa Real in Santa Fe
• Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
• Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
• Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces in Las Cruces
• Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
• Good Samaritan Society Socorro in Socorro
• Harmony Residential Care in Rio Rancho
• Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
• Ladera Center in Albuquerque
• Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
• Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
• Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
• Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
• McKinley Care Center in Gallup
• Mission Arch Center in Roswell
• Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
• The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
• New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences
• North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque
• Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
• Princeton Place in Albuquerque
• Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
• Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
• The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
• Retirement Ranches in Clovis
• The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
• Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
• Saint Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
• Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
• Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
• Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
• Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences
• Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
• Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
• Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
• Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis
• The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
• Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
• Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
• Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
• Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.