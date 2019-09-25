Methamphetamine, heroin, seized in Las Cruces drug warrant operation

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A major Metro Narcotics Agency investigation resulted in multiple arrests in Doña Ana County and Las Cruces Tuesday morning.

The Las Cruces-Doña Ana County investigation uncovered 70 individuals who were wanted for felony drug charges, 63 of those are state charges and the remaining seven are federal felony drug charges.

More than half of the 70 warrants were served by multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday morning, while the remaining warrants will be served in the coming days and weeks.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, at least one firearm and yet-to-be-determined amounts of meth and heroin were also seized during Tuesday’s operation.

The investigations leading to the 70 felony warrants were initiated in the last six months by the agency. A total of 52 warrants are for men while 18 are for women. Ages of the suspects range from 20-65. The charges were mostly for possession and distribution of controlled substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

Metro Narcotics is the leading agency in combating drug trafficking and dealing in Las Cruces and Dona Ana County. Metro Narcotics is manned by investigators from the Las Cruces Police Department, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police.

Law enforcement agencies assisting in Tuesday morning’s warrant roundup included the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and the Adult Probation and Parole Office.