Memorial Medical Center to host a special flight for New Mexico teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Memorial Medical Center (MMC) will host a special flight for a New Mexico teen whose lifelong dream is flying in a helicopter.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, MMC along with Air Methods and Native Air, will grant Sebastian Teran, 15, his dream of flying.

According to MMC, in early 2019, Sebastian was transferred to Memorial Medical Center from a neighbor hospital to receive critical care.

After 11 years of consistent health challenges, Memorial Medical Center was the first to diagnose Sebastian and assist him with the correct treatment plan, a release said.

During his stay, Sebastian quickly bonded with MMC Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Nurse, Brenda Arnett, due to their military backgrounds.

While treating Sebastian, Brenda, who previously was a flight nurse, shared stories with him and mentioned her husband, Kyle Arnett, a helicopter pilot for Native Air, according to the release.

Sebastian’s brother, Logan, was stationed at a helicopter bare in Ft. Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, and was killed three years ago.

He was always fascinated by helicopters and got the opportunity to sit in one while in Fairbanks for Logan’s memorial service. That experience only escalated his passion for helicopters.

In hopes of helping with his recovery time, Brenda said she would try to arrange a flight once Sebastian was stable and at home.

Sebastian’s mother, Robin Teran, said during his recovery time he brought up the possibility of a helicopter ride multiple times. It gave him something to look forward to and aided in his recovery.

As soon as he returned home, Sebastian reached out to Brenda to see if the flight was still possible.

The Arnett’s made Sebastian’s dream come true by arranging a helicopter flight, taking off and landing at the Memorial Medical Center helipad.

“You never know when a child will find their spark in life. Why not help when you can?” said Kyle Arnett.