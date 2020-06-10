Medical students at Burrell College hold #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives protest

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Future doctors for the Borderland protested Tuesday evening demanding racial equality.
Students from Burrell College in Las Cruces gathered near the intersection of Picacho and Main Street. The group says there is a major disparity in healthcare access for minorities. They say it’s important for future physicians to join millions of protesters across the country.
“As future physicians, as current student-doctors, we’re fully aware of the health disparities that are brought on by systemic racism, and we see these protests of unity to address those issues as a form of preventive medicine,” said Burrell Medical student Jesus Gonzalez.
Studies from Emory University and the University of Virginia show Black patients are less likely to get pain medicine than white patients.