Mayor of Las Cruces urges residents not to visit El Paso during Memorial Day weekend

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – In a Twitter video message on Thursday, Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima urged Las Cruces residents not to visit El Paso during the Memorial Day weekend.

The Mayor pointed to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso and the increasing number of deaths as the reasons why Las Cruces residents should not visit El Paso during the Memorial break.

In El Paso on Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported three deaths because of the COVID-19 virus and 116 new positive cases.

On Wednesday, health officials in El Paso reported two deaths and 78 COVID-19 cases.

The Mayor of Las Cruces said if Las Cruces residents work in El Paso or need to visit someone then it would be fine, but said residents should reconsider shopping or eating in El Paso.