Mayor: Las Cruces remains in public health emergency

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of Las Cruces has issued an emergency proclamation, saying the southern New Mexico city remains in a public health emergency.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima’s proclamation takes effect Saturday at noon.

The city will continue to implement and follow the guidelines of the state’s latest public health order that was issued in late June. That means people who have not been vaccinated, or are unable to provide proof of vaccination, must wear face masks while attending City Council meetings. They must also keep distance between one another. The council’s next meeting will be Monday.

Like elsewhere, New Mexico is seeing an increase in cases.