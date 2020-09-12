Mayfield HS employee tests positive for virus

Las Cruces News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools confirmed an employee at Mayfield High School tested positive for COVID-19. They say the employee has not been inside any buildings on the Mayfield campus since August 28.

Eric Fraass, principal at Mayfield, notified his staff about the test result on Friday afternoon. If contact tracing determines that anyone has been in meaningful contact with that employee, LCPS will contact them directly.  

The announcement comes one day after Gadsden ISD announced the temporary closure of the La Union Elementary and Anthony Elementary campuses due to positive COVID-19 test results. Socorro ISD in El Paso also confirmed two positive test results among employees in their district on Friday. Those two employees work at Desert Wind Elementary and Eastlake High School.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Two Teens Are Held Up At Gun Point In Central El Paso

local students create online tutoring service

Del Valle high school holds 9/11 drive-thru tribute

el paso county district attorney-elect talks transition

EPISD students hold ceremonies to honor victims of 9/11

UTEP Theatre Live

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link