Mayfield High School class quarantines after student tests positive for COVID-19

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A class at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces is quarantining after a student in the class tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is our protocol and is precautionary,” said Kelly Jameson, spokeswoman for Las Cruces Public Schools. LCPS did not indicate how many students are in the class or when the quarantine started.

This comes the same week that the district welcomed back students and staff for in-person learning on Tuesday.

Across the district, there are approximately 14,400 students who chose to return to in-person learning.

