Mayfield ‘hero wrestler’ honored by Doña Ana Board of Commissioners

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Mayfield High School wrestler who successfully subdued a man accused of trying to kidnap a small child and violently attacking people at a convenience store was honored by the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

Canaan Bower, 16, was getting gas across the street from the Chucky’s Convenience Store located at 800 Thorpe Road on March 25 when he began hearing screaming and saw a commotion from across the road.

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies later said Daniel Beltran Arroyo, 21, attempted to kidnap the small children from the woman. When his attempt failed, he viciously attacked multiple employees and bystanders.

Bower sprang into action and ran into the store where he pulled the suspect away from the door a mother and her young children were hiding. He used his wrestling moves to pin Arroyo to the ground until Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to arrest him.

His act of bravery earned him accolades from across the globe, including celebrities.

Bower’s father, Troy, said he would have expected this sort of behavior from his son. He said when Canaan was younger, he’d saved for an entire year to buy an iPod. However, when the time came to make his purchase, Canaan decided to give his entire savings to a charity that provided food and shelter for those in need.

The Commission voted unanimously to proclaim April 14, 2020 ‘Canaan Bower Day of Valor,’ in his honor.