Man suspected of fatal Las Cruces shooting arrested in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man accused of a fatal shooting in March was arrested Tuesday in Juarez.

Alfonso Rodriguez, 32, is suspected in the March 28 shooting death of Ramon Archuleta on west Picacho Avenue in Las Cruces. He faces one first-degree felony count of murder and a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence in the shooting death.

He also faces felony counts of kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a separate incident that occurred on or about March 7. LCPD was notified of that incident after the March 28 shooting made the news.

Las Cruces police were notified of Rodriguez’s arrest early Tuesday evening. He is expected to be extradited to Las Cruces.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on March 28 when police were called to conduct a welfare check on a man at the 1900 block of W. Picacho Avenue. Upon arrival, they found Archuleta unresponsive on the ground outside the apartment. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said Archuleta got into a fight with Rodriguez, who pulled a gun on him and fired at least one round. Archuleta stumbled out of the apartment and fell to the ground.

Police surrounded a nearby apartment where Rodriguez was believed to be hiding and called out LCPD’s SWAT team, but police did not locate him inside. Investigators initiated a search warrant on the apartment and located a handgun inside, which was determined to have been stolen in 2020 from an unlocked vehicle.



Rodriguez’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Leanna Herrera, has yet to be located. Herrera, believed to be with Rodriguez at the time of the March 28 shooting, is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Herrera’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.”

