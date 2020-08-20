Man suspected of Albuquerque carjacking and firing a gun surrenders in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 25-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a July 18 carjacking and for firing a gun in Albuquerque turned himself in on Thursday in Las Cruces.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, officers took Manuel Chavira into custody at the Mesilla Valley Mall after he called central dispatch and turned himself in.

Chavira is expected to be transferred to federal custody to face charges of carjacking and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, on July 18, Chavira approached two female victims who were parked in their vehicle in a parking lot of a church at the San Jose De Armijo Cemetery in southeast Albuquerque.

Chavira initially asked if he could charge his phone in the vehicle. As the phone would not charge, he asked to borrow the driver’s phone, so that he could find a tow truck for his vehicle. She complied, and he used the phone to make a number of calls.

After the driver exited her vehicle to remove a sweater from her trunk, Chavira brandished a firearm and told her that he needed to take her vehicle. The passenger protested, but the driver removed the keys from the ignition to give them to Chavira.

He reportedly then racked the slide on the firearm, and then pointed the firearm, shouting, “Do you want me to shoot her? Do you want me to shoot her?” Both victims fled, at which point they heard gunshots being fired.

The victims described the firearm as black and possibly .22 or .25 caliber. The victims were able to identify Chavira from photos as the suspect. Chavira left the scene driving the victims’ blue 2019 Honda Civic SI.

Chavira was wanted on a federal criminal complaint as part of Operation Legend, a new Department of Justice initiative to assist cities with persistently high crime rates. A federal arrest warrant for Chavira was issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico on Aug. 3.

The FBI is investigating this case with the New Mexico State Police and other agencies that form the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force.