Man seriously injured in Las Cruces shooting Saturday morning

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in his 20s seriously injured early Saturday morning.

LCPD Detective Frank Torres confirmed to KTSM they are investigating the incident that came in as a shots-fired call around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Police arrived at an apartment in the 1500 block of East Missouri where they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to an El Paso hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect in custody at this time, LCPD is still on the scene investigating.

