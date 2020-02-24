Man dies after leading police on chase throughout Deming and Luna County

DEMING, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that left the suspect dead.

Authorities did not release the person’s name, but officials did identify the suspect as a man.

According to New Mexico State Police, the incident began on Feb. 22 at around 4:15 p.m. in Deming, New Mexico.

Authorities said the Deming Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit of a red minivan for a male suspect who was believed to have violated a temporary order of protection. The suspect then reportedly led officers through the city of Deming and into Luna County, NMSP said.

Luna County Sheriff’s Office then took over the pursuit. During the chase, the man attempted to drive over a berm or a barrier. Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle got stuck and he exited the vehicle, armed with a shotgun.

The man then reportedly fired his shotgun at least once toward the deputy who was following him, officials said. The deputy did not sustain any injuries, but the suspect was able to get away and took off on foot.

That’s when the Luna County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the New Mexico State Police and U.S. Border Patrol.

According to NMSP, officers later located the suspect lying in a bush, still armed with a shotgun. Officers surrounded the man and gave him commands to drop the weapon, authorities reported.

At some point during the encounter, a NMSP officer fired his department-issued weapon and struck the suspect, officials said.

The suspect was reportedly treated at the scene by officers until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. Authorities later said that the man died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Office of Medical Investigator.

NMSP said the investigation is still ongoing and that it is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.

The officer’s name and the suspect’s name won’t be released until further in the investigation.

NMSP said the officer was placed on standard leave.