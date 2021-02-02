Man in his 30s from Doña Ana County among New Mexico’s 15 reported virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 15 new virus-related deaths, with two of those from Doña Ana County and one from Otero County.

The individuals include a man in his 30s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. Both were from Doña Ana County. The individual from Otero County was a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Statewide, there have been a total of 3,310 deaths related to COVID-19.

Th Health Department also reported 50 new cases in Doña Ana County, one new case in Lincoln County and 12 new cases in Otero County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 174,982 COVID-19 cases, with 21,175 total cases in Doña Ana County, 1,447 total cases in Lincoln County and 2,904 total cases in Otero County.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

