Man found dead in Las Cruces apartment ponding area

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police say a 31-year-old man was found dead in a ponding area at his apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the Casa Bella Apartments, located at 2306 S. Espina Street, when a passerby spotted the man and called 911 for a welfare check. Responding officers determined the man was already dead by the time they arrived.

Police say rain from Friday evening’s storm left the ponding area with about three to four feet of water at its deepest point. The man was clothed with no apparent signs of trauma. Investigators sent his body to the New Mexico Office of Medical Investigator for autopsy.

There is no reason to believe foul play was involved with the man’s death, according to LCPD investigators. An investigation is ongoing to determine the possible cause of death. LCPD asks anyone with information that can help them establish the victim’s whereabouts Friday evening or early Saturday morning to contact them at (575) 526-0795.