Man accused of killing girlfriend’s 5-month-old baby released on bond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 5-month-old daughter in April was released on bond on Tuesday.

According to a news release, District Court Judge Richard Jacquez ordered 23-year-old Israel Mauro Ramirez released on conditions including posting a $25,000 secured bond. Jaquez ruled that while Ramirez was dangerous, he could release him under conditions that protect the community.

“We appreciate Judge Jacquez’s ruling, which found defendant Ramirez was dangerous; and understand the court’s setting conditions of release as required by New Mexico law. One of my Prosecutors and I worked at the crime scene with the Sheriff’s Department the night this happened,” District Attorney Gerald Byers said. “My Office has been and remains committed to vigorously prosecuting defendant Ramirez in court for Child Abuse Resulting in the Death of Kamilah Hernandez.”

Deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ramirez, who was charged with abuse of a child — intentional (resulting in death) (child under 12) and abuse of a child — intentional (resulting in great bodily harm) (child under 12) on May 6. The baby’s mother, Danielle Lujan, was also arrested.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, at about 1 p.m. on April 17, deputies and the Dona Ana County Fire Department were called to a residence at the 300 block of Las Parcelas Loop in Mesquite in reference to a call about a 5-month-old infant that was not conscious nor breathing.

Ramirez was found giving the infant CPR and the baby was taken to Memorial Medical Center and later transported to University Medical Center in El Paso. The doctor and staff at Memorial Medical Center noted several old and new bruises on the infant and that the infant was unresponsive, with her pupils not reacting to a light stimulus, indicating severe brain injury.

Initial X-rays and scans indicated fractured ribs, a fractured tibia and brain bleed. UMC pediatric doctors noted more injuries, confirming more fractures to the infant’s limbs, torso and brain bleed consistent with their opinion of child abuse and shaken baby syndrome.

Lujan is also awaiting her pre-trial detention hearing in the Doña Ana County Detention Center. The hearing will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

