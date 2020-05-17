Longtime Las Cruces school administrator dies after brain cancer battle

Breaking News
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A longtime educator, principal, and administrator in the Las Cruces Public School systems died Saturday evening after battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Jed Hendee, 49, served as principal at Zia Middle School and Las Cruces High School during his time with Las Cruces Public Schools. Most recently, he was the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning before his retirement in August 2019. Hendee’s wife, Susie, is the current principal at Centennial High School.

“Jed Hendee will be remembered as a leader, a fighter and a compassionate member of the LCPS family for 12 years,” said district superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo. “We will continue to support Susie and the Hendee family through this difficult time.  

Hendee is survived by his wife and their three children.  

