Breaking News
LIVE: SXSW CANCELED: 2020 festival will not be held amid COVID-19 concerns

UPDATE: Lockdown at Las Cruces High School lifted

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
lcps1_20150327020932

UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted before 4 p.m. Students were sent home on full dismissal, the district said.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School is on lockdown following a threat the district received, school district officials said.

The district was notified of a threat at about 2 p.m. on Friday and went into a shelter-in-place, which later turned into a lockdown once police were on scene, a Las Cruces Public Schools spokeswoman said.

Police remain on campus as a precaution.

The district said the incident will delay dismissal and parents were notified that busses will be arriving later than normal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso"

construction worker shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "construction worker shortage"

Monster Jam driver surprises Fort Bliss students with gym makeover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monster Jam driver surprises Fort Bliss students with gym makeover"

EPISD students compete in Special Olympics at Burges High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD students compete in Special Olympics at Burges High School"

El Paso Voter Turnout on Super Tuesday 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Voter Turnout on Super Tuesday 6"

Shooting at Juarez airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting at Juarez airport"
More Local