UPDATE: Lockdown at Las Cruces High School lifted

UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted before 4 p.m. Students were sent home on full dismissal, the district said.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School is on lockdown following a threat the district received, school district officials said.

The district was notified of a threat at about 2 p.m. on Friday and went into a shelter-in-place, which later turned into a lockdown once police were on scene, a Las Cruces Public Schools spokeswoman said.

Police remain on campus as a precaution.

The district said the incident will delay dismissal and parents were notified that busses will be arriving later than normal.