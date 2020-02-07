Local LGBTQ+ artist depicts life in Las Cruces

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of City of Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Chantelle Yazzie, artist and social worker, will present her artistic works and perspective on being an LGBTQ+ artist in the Las Cruces community at Branigan Cultural Center.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Yazzie is from Heart Butte, New Mexico, and is Diné (Navajo). Some of her art pieces have focused on social justice and bringing indigenous social and health disparities to light.

She works with Las Cruces Public Schools where she uses play and art therapy to assist with special education students.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Standing in the Light exhibit featuring local LGBTQ+ artists at the center.

The Branigan Cultural Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional information online go to http://museums.las-cruces.org.

