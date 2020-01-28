Local gym creates “Mamba Mentality” workout challenge in honor of late Kobe Bryant

One day after NBA super star, Kobe Bryant (41) and his daughter Gianna Bryant (13) were killed in a helicopter crash, Crunch Fitness gym in Las Cruces created a the “Mamba Mentality Challenge” in Bryant’s honor.

‘Mamba Mentality’, the challenge named after Kobe Bryant’s famous nickname ‘Black Mamba’ was created by Crunch Fitness manager Niko Pacheco.

“We’re gym guys what can we do to honor Kobe as far as the gym goes? Well let’s do eight sets of 24… the two numbers Kobe wore during his NBA career… Let’s do that in remembrance of him,” said Pacheco.

He later posted the Mamba Mentality Challenge on the gyms social media pages, where it gained attention.

“It’s gotten a lot of shares and likes, everyone’s excited to try it… It’s not easy, it’s not something you’re just doing for fun. You really got to dedicate yourself to it” Pacheco said.

He explained the challenge is perfect for remembering Kobe’s dedication and mentality.

“Kobe was known for being a go-getter one of the hardest working guys, that ‘mamba mentality’ is being a killer going the extra mile,” said Pacheco.

The challenge inspired one gym member to take on the ‘Mamba Mentality’ in hopes of bettering himself.

“It’s really all about his hard work and ethics behind all of his mamba mentality… that’s why am going to be doing the eight reps of 24 to try and better myself,” said Crunch fitness member Lincoln Herendeen.

Crunch Fitness explained it will continue to encourage members to take the Mamba Mentality Challenge for the rest of the week.