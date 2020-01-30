Library in Las Cruces offers free computer literacy classes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Thomas Branigan Memorial Library in Las Cruces will offer free computer literacy classes during the month of February.

Registration is not required, however, only the first nine attendees are guaranteed a computer. Attendees are welcome to bring their own laptops if space permits.

The classes will range from basic computer skills learning, to iPad basics.

Classes to be offered include:

Basic Computer Skills – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. A class for the absolute beginner. It will introduce students to the parts of the computer, the Windows environment, and mouse skills. Students will learn the components of Windows-based programs.

Windows 10 Basics – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. This class will teach students how to navigate the most recent operating system. Topics that will be covered will include the new Start Menu, Cortana and how to customize the desktop.

Internet for Beginners – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. A class for those who want to learn how to go online and move around the internet with ease. Students will learn how to access websites, how to navigate, web addresses, basic searching, and web safety.

iPad Basics – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. A class for those who have an iPad and would like to learn how to use it. This class will cover the basics such as how to navigate beyond the home screen, how to use the touch keypad, setting up and using bookmarks in Safari, and how to use your iPad as an e-reader. Participants should bring their own iPad for this class.

For more information, contact Vicki Minnick, Librarian Senior, at (575) 528-4002 or send an email to vminnick@las-cruces.org.