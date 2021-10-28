LCPS warns about possible bus driver strike

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An update from Las Cruces Public Schools regarding a possible bus driver strike.

The district said its transportation provider, STS of New Mexico, warned about a potential strike by union bus drivers Thursday morning. However, Kelley Jameson, spokesperson for LCPS told KTSM bus drivers are arriving for their scheduled routes and should be running on time Thursday morning.


James cautioned they are still preparing for a possible interruption in service Thursday afternoon.
If there is a strike, LCPS told parents they will communicate with them immediately advising them to be prepared to make alternate transportation arrangements if possible. Adding school principals are also preparing for this scenario.


