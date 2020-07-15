LCPS votes to rename Oñate High School

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — It’s official. Oñate High School in Las Cruces will have a new name.

The Las Cruces Public Schools Board made the decision Tuesday night in a virtual meeting. They voted 3-1 with one abstention to change the name.

There’s been renewed controversy with the 17th Century Conquistador for his brutal treatment of indigenous people. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, the next step is to figure out the school’s new name and how much it will cost.

The Sun News reports the District will have to spend between $158,000 to $208,000 for the name change. It could be cheaper if the schol chooses another name starting with the letter “O.”

The new name will be chosen at a later meeting.

