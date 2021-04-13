LCPS to report positive student COVID-19 cases on website

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools has started posting positive student COVID-19 cases on its website.

The total number of student cases will now be included with data about positive cases among staff and can be found on the LCPS COVID-19 News and Resources page at http://www.lcps.net/returnplan/covidnews.html.

“Reporting positive cases among students is not something we hoped to do so early in our return back to the classroom,” said LCPS interim superintendent Ralph Ramos. “But we expected it, and we have a plan in place to communicate important information to those families affected.”

Some LCPS students returned to in-person learning on April 6, and since then, seven in-person students and one staff member tested positive for the virus. The affected students and staff have switched to remote learning. In all, approximately 300 students district-wide are isolating this week from the following schools: Alameda Elementary, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Columbia Elementary, Sonoma Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Valley View Elementary, Mayfield High School and Oñate High School.

According to district health officials, three of the positive cases were close contacts outside of school. One was related to a bus driver whose case was confirmed through surveillance testing.

Ramos said deep sanitation of all buildings in the district happens every Wednesday and Friday and individual classrooms are immediately sanitized when the district learns of a positive case.

Since April 6, more than 16,000 LCPS students have returned to in-person learning. Approximately 7,300 students opted to stay remote for the remainder of the school year.

