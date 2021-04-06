LCPS students, staff return to in-person learning on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools welcomed back students and staff for in-person learning on Tuesday. Across the district, there are approximately 14,400 students who chose to return to in-person learning.

LCPS interim superintendent Ralph Ramos said there are some notable differences students will see at their schools, like water bottle filling stations in place of water fountains.

“For our students who are walking back into the buildings for the first time since last year, yes — school will look different than what they remember,” he said. “But the enthusiasm of our staff to create a safe learning environment for our students hasn’t changed. We miss our students and we’re ready to get back.”

Ramos said that ventilation systems across the district are in full compliance with new COVID-safe practices. Wellness checks will also be performed daily and vaccination opportunities for staff will continue. Nearly 1,700 LCPS staff have been vaccinated, according to LCPS.

The option to continue the school year remotely is still open to students and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will continue to be available for all students free of charge.