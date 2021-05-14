LCPS opens vaccination clinics to students 12+

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health has given the green light to Las Cruces Public Schools to coordinate COVID-19 vaccinations for students between 12 and 15 years of age.

A vaccination clinic will be held in the auxiliary gym at Las Cruces High School (which can be accessed through the north parking lot off Boutz Road) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The clinic is open to all qualified students, staff and their families on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

Anyone who received their first dose on May 5 will also be eligible to receive the second dose of vaccine at the May 19 clinic.

To register for an appointment, go to www.vaccinenm.org and use the code LCPSMID. Anyone under 18 years of age must bring a signed parental consent form with them to the vaccination clinic if they are not accompanied by a parent or guardian. Forms are available for download at www.lcps.net or students can also pick one up from their school nurse.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.