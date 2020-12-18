LCPS educator dies from COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gloria Garza, an educational assistant at Mesilla Elementary in Mesilla, N.M., for more than 20 years, passed away Wednesday from complications related to COVID-19.

Garza, 55, primarily worked with preschool children in the deaf education program, according to Las Cruces Public Schools. During the summer, she served as a volunteer at the Mesilla Recreation Center working with children of all ages.

“Miss Gloria was a large part of our school family,” said Amanda Castillo, principal at Mesilla Elementary. “She knew all of the children in Mesilla by name and was always there to help students or teachers with anything that they needed. This is a tremendous loss for our school community and the generations of students in Mesilla whose lives were greatly impacted by her.”

Garza is the third educator in the district who has died of COVID-19. Damacio Bernal, 64, died Oct. 26. Bernal retired from LCPS after 29 years of teaching and later returned as a substitute. Sylvia Garcia, who began her career at LCPS in 1991, passed away on Nov. 29 at the age of 60.

