LCPS educational assistant dies of COVID-19, 4th LCPS educator to die of virus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An educational assistant from the Las Cruces Public Schools has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the district.

Jose Reyes, 59, passed away on Jan. 27. He is the fourth educator in the district that has died from COVID-19.

Reyes was an educational assistant in special education at Centennial High School. Prior to that, he served as an educational assistant in special education at Sonoma Elementary School for three years and volunteered as a softball coach at Las Cruces High School.

Susie Hendee, principal at Centennial High School, remembered Reyes as a team player who never passed up the opportunity to make someone smile.

“He was always willing to offer a joke here and there just to make you smile,” Hendee said. “He was always giving of his time to be part of our Hawk family.”

Melissa Galaz, principal at Sonoma Elementary, said he his death was a devastating loss to the Sonoma community.

“Mr. Joe wore many hats in our LCPS community,” said Melissa Galaz, principal at Sonoma Elementary. “He wore many hats in our LCPS community and was a trusted colleague, coach, teacher and friend. He had an impact on all his students and players over the years.”

According to Hendee, the loss of Reyes was compounded by the news that another educational assistant at Centennial, Dave Turner, passed away on Jan. 22 from a condition not related to COVID-19.

“Our district is a family,” noted LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo. “Every loss impacts all of us. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Reyes’s family and to Mr. Turner’s family.”