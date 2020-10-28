LCPS delays Wednesday meal distribution by two hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to freezing conditions that will last into Wednesday morning, Las Cruces Public Schools will have a two-hour delay for all grab-and-go meal sites and bus deliveries.

LCPS will serve breakfast and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

All other district operations will resume as normal.

Early voting at Sonoma Elementary School will also continue as scheduled, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For additional advisories and updates, visit www.lcps.net.

