LCPS delays Wednesday meal distribution by two hours

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to freezing conditions that will last into Wednesday morning, Las Cruces Public Schools will have a two-hour delay for all grab-and-go meal sites and bus deliveries.

LCPS will serve breakfast and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.  

All other district operations will resume as normal.

Early voting at Sonoma Elementary School will also continue as scheduled, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.   

For additional advisories and updates, visit www.lcps.net.

