LCPS considering extending school year to help students catch up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools is considering extending the school year to help students catch up on learning that was lost when schools were shut down.

Two options to address pandemic learning loss are adding extra days to the school calendar and extending school days. The extra time will be used for intervention, enrichment and social-emotional learning for all students.

The LCPS board will vote on the two options at its next regular board on April 20. As such, the board is seeking feedback from the public. Comments can be sent via email to calendar@lcps.net.

Below are more details on the two options: 

Calendar Option A (equivalent K-5+ time in the school day) Calendar Option B (additional days for K-5+) 
Increases instructional days for all students from 173 to 183.  Increases the school day for elementary students by 30 minutes. Increases instructional days for students in grades 6-12 from 173 to 183.  Increases instructional days for students in grades K-5 to 198. 
Proposed school times for students  Elementary:  8:00-3:00 (increase of 30 minutes for students)  Middle: TBD (no increase, adjusted start/end times due to bussing)  High:  TBD (no increase, adjusted start/end times due to bussing) Proposed school times for students (no change)  Elementary:  8:00-2:30   Middle:  8:45-3:45  High:  8:30-3:30 
Fall Semester   Begins: August 5 (Students grades 1-12); August 9 for Kindergarten  Ends:  December 17 (dismissal after lunch)  Student instructional days:  88  Teacher contract days:  91 Fall Semester  Begins:  July 26 (Students grade K-5), August 2 (Grades 6-12)  Ends:  December 17 (all students)  Student instructional day: 96 (K-5), 91 (6-12)  Teacher contract days:  100 (K-5), 95 (6-12) 
Spring Semester  Begins:  January 5 (all students)  Ends:  May 27 (all students)  Student Instructional days:  95  Teacher contract days:  97 Spring Semester  Begins:  January 6 (all students)  Ends:  May 27 (grades 6-12), June 10 (grades K-5)  Student Instructional days:  102 (K-5), 92 (6-12)  Teacher contract days:  105 
Calendar Totals  Student Instructional days:  183   Teacher contract days:  188  Instructional Hours:  1159 (K-5); 1189 (6-12) Calendar Totals  Student Instructional days:  198 (K-5); 183 (6-12)  Teacher contract days: 205 (K-5); 190 (6-12)  Instructional Hours:  1154 (K-5); 1189 (6-12) 

