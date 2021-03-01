LCPS calls special meeting to appoint interim superintendent

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent.

The board will hold a moment of silence to honor the district’s former superintendent, Dr. Karen Trujillo, who died last week after being struck by a vehicle while walking her dogs Thursday night.

According to a meeting agenda, the board will meet in executive session before a public discussion on possible action to appoint an acting and/or interim superintendent and discussion related to next steps for filling the superintendent vacancy.

Because the board is meeting virtually, members of the public can view the session via a live stream:
https://livestream.com/lcpstv/sy2021meetings.

