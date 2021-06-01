LCPS board selects new superintendent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education selected its permanent superintendent Tuesday during a work session.

The board chose interim superintendent Ralph Ramos over Dr. Oscar Rico, the only other finalist, to fill the permanent superintendent position. Under the terms of the new contract, Ramos will start his permanent position effective June 2 through June 2023 with a salary of $180,000.

The board voted four to one to hire Ramos for the position. Board member Terrie Dallman dissented. Dallman made a motion to extend the decision by a week to allow the search committee to present a recommendation to the board. The motion failed for lack of a second.

Ramos, who has served in the interim position since March 1, thanked the board for their decision.

“I want to thank you for having confidence in me,” Ramos said following the vote. “It’s not about me, it’s about creating a better place for our students. It’s time to get to work.” Following the meeting, Ramos also thanked his family for their support during the selection process.

Ramos started his 28-year career with LCPS in 1992 as an eighth-grade science teacher at Picacho Middle School. In 2000, he moved to Sierra Middle School where he was named assistant principal. In 2006, he was named assistant principal at Vista Middle School and in 2009 became the principal at Camino Real Middle School. He has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from New Mexico State University.

Ramos was named superintendent after late superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo died Feb. 25 while she was walking her dogs.

