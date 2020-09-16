LCPS Board approves extending remote learning through semester

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools will stick with remote learning through the remainder of the fall semester.

The school board voted to stay with virtual education until at least December 18th, the last day of the semester, during their board meeting Tuesday night.

The LCPS board has the option to begin phasing in on-campus learning next month, however the vote for a hybrid in-person learning plan didn’t get a second by board members to take it to an official vote.

District administration recommended remote-only and the item passed 4-1, with Terrie Dallman from District 2 as the only vote against remote learning for the remainder of the semester.