LCPD seek possible witnesses to fatal crash, ID victim

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is searching for the driver or occupants of a white Dodge Ram pickup who may have witnessed a fatal crash that occurred on Feb. 2 on Boutz Road.

According to LCPD, 31-year-old Nicole Monique Escalera was killed in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, on the 200 block of Boutz Road.

An investigation found that Escalera was driving a white Dodge Neon west on Boutz Road on Feb. 2 when, for unknown reasons, it appears she lost control of the vehicle. The Neon struck a curb on the north side of the roadway and flipped.

Escalera, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Traffic investigators reviewed video from nearby establishments and learned that a white Dodge Ran pickup, possibly a 2500 series, was traveling along Boutz at the same time as Escalera.

Police believe that the driver or any occupants who may have been in the pickup may have witnessed the crash and might be able to provide further information vital to the investigation.

It is not believed that the driver of the Dodge Ram was, in any way, involved in the crash. Traffic investigators said they want to learn if the driver or any occupants of the Dodge Ram have any information relevant to the investigation.

The driver of the Dodge Ram and any other witnesses to the crash are asked to call traffic investigators at (575) 526-0795.