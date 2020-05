LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are asking the public’s help locating a 54-year-old woman who was last seen Friday, May 1.

Kathleen Kirk, 54, is described as 5’10”, weighing approximately 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say they’re concerned for her welfare due to Kirk’s medical conditions. Anyone with information on Kathleen Kirk’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.