LCPD searches for missing teen

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are hoping to locate a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Brisa Hernandez, 15, was last seen on a friend’s doorbell camera around 2 p.m. in the Del West neighborhood off Del Rey Boulevard. She was wearing a light color shirt and dark athletic shorts.

Hernandez is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brisa Hernandez is asked to immediately call 911 or Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

